Some of the traps found on back roads at the Glass House Mountains.
Warning to off-roaders after sinister spike traps found

Matty Holdsworth
by
2nd May 2019 9:05 AM | Updated: 10:46 AM
MOTORBIKE riders and 4WD enthusiasts have been warned after a stack of sinister steel traps were found at Glass House Mountains tracks.

Brisbane man Troy Lovell was driving with his son earlier this week along the Beerburrum Woodford Rd near the popular Big Red and Three Sisters off-road tracks.

As he went to go over the mound, his diff struck something, concerned, he got out of his vehicle for a closer inspection.

"There were three big ones, all bigger than my hand sticking out, very big too," Mr Lovell said.

"Then there were three smaller ones scattered around.

"They would puncture my tyres for sure but if someone on a motorbike hit them they'd be severely injured.

"After speaking around, apparently it's one of the locals who is doing it. Due to an accident there not long ago."

