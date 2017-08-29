25°
SNAKE WARNING: Red Belly Black found in kitchen

Amy Formosa
| 29th Aug 2017 8:43 AM Updated: 11:50 AM
Snake catchers (L) Lee Davis and Roy McGrath with 3 pythons. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
WE'RE not the only ones who have been soaking up the winter sunshine, snakes have been on the move.

There has been increased sightings of the slithery reptiles on the Fraser Coast over the past month and a snake expert said we can only expect to see more with breeding season only days away.

Fraser Coast snake handler Roy McGrath said they had been called to more jobs than usual for this time of the year.

In the last couple of weeks alone, Mr McGrath said there would have been about 17 call-outs across the region - and not just at properties.

"A couple of weeks ago there was a Red Belly Black in a kitchen at Eli Waters," Mr McGrath said.

"The dog started barking and the owner came out to find a small Red Belly Black behind the fridge," he said.

Mr McGrath said they were also called to Hervey Bay Hospital to remove a tree snake from the allied health office.

An elderly lady was given quite the fright when she discovered a 2.5m Eastern Brown in a shed at a Takura property.

"The lady went in to get chook feed and she backed out really quick, it was only two metres away from her," Mr McGrath said.

Mr McGrath and his team of snake handlers were also called to remove a carpet snake up a palm tree at Dundowran.

With spring only a few days away, Mr McGrath said snakes would be breeding and on the move.

His top tips to get prepared for what he described as 'a very dangerous period' was to tidy up any rubbish from the yard that may attract mice, keep the lawn short and to avoid leaving water close to the home.

For snake removal call Roy on 0418 745 329 or Lee on 0403 176 145.

Topics:  editors picks fraser coast snakes snake season

