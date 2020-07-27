Menu
Crime

Warrant issued for M'boro woman claiming to be in quarantine

Carlie Walker
27th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
CLAIMING to be in quarantine didn't have the result one Maryborough woman was hoping for.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was facing one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said he had received an email from the woman previously saying she was facing a number of issues and asking to adjourn the matter.

At the time, he allowed the matter to be adjourned and excused the woman's appearance.

On Monday morning, he received another email from the woman asking for another adjournment.

This time she said she was in quarantine for 14 days, having travelled to Victoria.

But Magistrate Duroux said he wasn't buying it.

"I think she's deliberately putting the matter off and trying to rely on certain COVID restrictions," he said.

He said the matter had been around since October.

A warrant was issued for her arrest.

covid-19 fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

