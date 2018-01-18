Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Warrant out for man who stole tiny house and drove it 1400km

The tiny house allegedly stolen by Brendon John Rourke.
The tiny house allegedly stolen by Brendon John Rourke. Contributed
Annie Perets
by

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for the man charged for stealing a tiny house in Canberra and then driving it 1400km to Hervey Bay.

Brendon John Rourke was due to be sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this month but the Australian Capital Territory resident has continually failed to show up.

This is despite the sentencing being rescheduled multiple times in the past few weeks to accommodate Mr Rourke and allow him travel time.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles has withdrawn from representing the 25-year-old man, frustrated at his client's absence.

He told Magistrate Stephen Guttridge that regular attempts to contact Mr Rourke have been unsuccessful.

Mr Rourke is charged with bringing stolen goods into Queensland.

In the bizarre crime committed September last year, it is alleged Mr Rourke stole the small house, costing about $20,000 from a business.

Police later found it in the backyard of a Dundowran home.

The house's owner was contacted by social media when the property was spotted in regional Queensland.

Mr Rourke initially appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 5, where he was granted bail.

The arrest warrant was issued Thursday at 11.50am by Magistrate Stephen Guttridge.

He is from the suburb of Latham.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Mooney smashes 60 but Sixers bowlers roll to win

Mooney smashes 60 but Sixers bowlers roll to win

A sensational 60-run innings was not enough for Beth Mooney and her Brisbane Heat teammates to overcome Sydney Sixers.

McCarthy battles through scorcher, fourth overall

Italian rider Elia Viviani wins stage three of the Tour Down Under from Glenelg to Victor Harbor, South Australia. Maryborough's Jay McCarthy, pictured off Viviani's shoulder in the background, finish the stage tenth overall.

"It was a good day overall but very hot!"

Strategy game to draw in new members

Players drawing hands for a fresh game of Mahjong.

Tutor to teach classic strategy game

BARGAIN: Five Fraser Coast homes under $150,000

Kent St, Maryborough.

There are even a few homes under $100,000.

Local Partners