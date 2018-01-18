Warrant out for man who stole tiny house and drove it 1400km

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for the man charged for stealing a tiny house in Canberra and then driving it 1400km to Hervey Bay.

Brendon John Rourke was due to be sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this month but the Australian Capital Territory resident has continually failed to show up.

This is despite the sentencing being rescheduled multiple times in the past few weeks to accommodate Mr Rourke and allow him travel time.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles has withdrawn from representing the 25-year-old man, frustrated at his client's absence.

He told Magistrate Stephen Guttridge that regular attempts to contact Mr Rourke have been unsuccessful.

Mr Rourke is charged with bringing stolen goods into Queensland.

In the bizarre crime committed September last year, it is alleged Mr Rourke stole the small house, costing about $20,000 from a business.

Police later found it in the backyard of a Dundowran home.

The house's owner was contacted by social media when the property was spotted in regional Queensland.

Mr Rourke initially appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 5, where he was granted bail.

The arrest warrant was issued Thursday at 11.50am by Magistrate Stephen Guttridge.

He is from the suburb of Latham.