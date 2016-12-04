Warren nominated for Queensland Sport Award

HONOUR: Vicki Warren, pictured earlier this year, has been nominated for the Queensland Sport Administrator Award at the Queensland Sport Awards.

DECADES of dedication to Maryborough sport has led to another major award nomination for Vicki Warren.

Warren has been nominated for the Queensland Sport Administrator Award at the Queensland Sport Awards in recognition of her hard work and dedication to softball.

While this award, which will be presented at Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on Thursday, is primarily for work in softball, Warren was heavily involved in a wide array of sport in her five-decade career.

She started playing softball and hockey in the late 1960s, and has dedicated the majority of her weekends since to both sports.

She is a life member of Maryborough Softball Association and Maryborough District Hockey Association, as well as her respective clubs, Incas Softball and Granville Hockey. A Maryborough City Council Australia Day award recipient in 2008, Vicki has also received a service award from Softball Australia.

This year she served as Maryborough Softball's president, Granville Hockey's secretary - a role she's held since 1993 - and was in her 25th year as women's manager, and MDHA registrar.

Warren is also a foundation member of Maryborough Touch (when they played at Federation Park), a foundation member of indoor cricket in Maryborough, and played American basketball.