Warren's impact on our community was priceless

ONE OF A KIND: Warren Persal made his mark on the Fraser Coast with his generosity.

WARREN had a hand in building every coal mine in Queensland - there is not a mine site that has not used him.

Who else could you call at 3am and talk about the main feed for Goonyella and how the crane had ripped all the aerials apart and before you had finished talking he had told you what size aerials you were talking about, if you or he had spare aerials and which crew he could send to repair the issue.

As you put the phone down you are confident that all will be okay on your mine site ASAP as Warren is on the job. - John Connolly, electrical engineering manager, Goonyella mine

A caring and family-oriented man with a true concern for other people. There are not a lot of people around like (Warren) any more ... the world would be a better place if there were. - Jeff Ward

A treasured friend whose generosity and kindness, which had no bounds, was enjoyed by a large circle of friends and acquaintances over a long period ... a respected and hard-working businessman, a good boss with the uncanny ability to surround himself with competent team members whom he readily rewarded for work well done. - Bruce Sprake

Truly a local and from humble beginnings, Warren Persal has worked hard with his hands, his head and his heart to become very successful. It has never been easy for Warren, with many tough times and challenges to overcome.

This "ordinary bloke" with a vision for a better future for all and a deep passion for his community became one of the larger employers on the Fraser Coast.

Most people knew very little of how Warren Persal generously shared his wealth with those in need or of his long list of contributions to our communities, which had immeasurable impact on our students, families, churches, clubs and organisations.

We have been exceptionally fortunate that Warren made his home amongst us. - Robert Olds

I approached Warren about the cost of hiring a crane for the removal of the bells at St Paul's Anglican Church, which were in great need of restoration.

He asked how we were sending the bells back to the Whitechapel Bell Foundry. My reply was that I didn't know yet. "Don't worry, I'll supply it," he said.

I was overjoyed but I still wanted to know the cost of the crane. "Don't worry about it. I'll take care of it."

A shipping container and bells taken out and put back. I was so overwhelmed by his wonderful generosity. - Ruth Andersen, Tower Captain, St Paul's Church

Across the Fraser Coast Warren, over many years, liberally supported organisations and worthwhile causes while seeking no credit for his generosity and actively shunning publicity.

Having been involved in the organisation of myriad events in the past, I know the valuable assistance provided by Warren through his business entities.

The support he lent to the Maryborough Technology Challenge ensured its success and was particularly crucial in the early days when it struggled to stage a professional event with meagre resources.

Warren is a local boy "made good" and it has been refreshing to see him share his wealth to make his community a better place. -Barb Hovard, former Maryborough mayor

When I became president of an informal committee hastily assembled to raise money for a statue of Duncan Chapman, the Maryborough- born man who was the first Anzac ashore at Gallipoli, we were informed by the sculptors an order had to be placed immediately if we wanted the statue to be delivered before the 100th anniversary of the landing. A$27,000 deposit was needed.

I approached Warren seeking a loan of a third of the deposit. Asked to suggest others who might also lend a third, he said not to worry. He handed me a cheque for $27,000 and offered $10,000 of that as a donation if it was repaid within six months. I asked if I should sign something. The answer was, "No, I trust you."

When I returned the $17,000 he handed it back and said to put it towards stage two of the project.

Initially he wanted no public acknowledgement but I was pleased to be able to persuade him to accept recognition of his generosity. - Nancy Bates