Star cops weirdest ban of NBA season

Not everybody is ready to laugh about it just yet.

Golden State Warriors star Jordan Bell has just received the weirdest suspension of the NBA season - and that's obviously saying something.

The star tall was made unavailable by the Warriors for their 118-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, which put the Warriors back on top of the western conference.

While the team doesn't seem to have too many cares in the world right now, the same can't be said for Bell.

The fill-in power forward had to watch on as he became a laughing stock on social media after the first reports emerged after the win that he'd been stood down for a room service purchase at the team's hotel that went as wrong as it possibly could.

The Warriors announced before the game that Bell was suspended for the Grizzlies game for conduct detrimental to the team.

It was then reported Bell was benched because he ordered something from his hotel room bill and charged it to assistant coach Mike Brown the night before.

The Athletic first reported that Bell's purchase sparked a team investigation when Brown first realised he'd been thrown under the bus.

It didn't take the team long to realise Bell was the man responsible.

"Brown was alerted to the charge. He inquired about it. The staff at The Peabody hotel, where the team stayed, confirmed its purchase," The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Sam Amick reported.

Jordan Bell really likes candles.

"So the Warriors launched a quick investigation and it became clear that Bell is the one who put it on Brown's bill. There was concern, sources say, that this wasn't the first time Bell has pulled this manoeuver on some unknowing member of the organisation.

"On NBA road trips, rooms are paid for by the franchise. But hotel incidentals - snacks, drinks, movies, whatever - get charged to a personal card, considered part of the employee's road per diem.

"So, prank or not, Brown would've been on the hook for Bell's charge, not the company."

The nature of the late night purchase certainly gave NBA fans on social media plenty to laugh about as the Warriors continued their long, lonely road trip - but the truth was actually much more family-friendly than all the wild speculation.

Reports emerged on Friday that Bell was simply playing a prank on Warriors staff and teammates after he himself had been charged for teammates' hotel room purchases in the past as part of an ongoing running joke within the team.

Bell re-tweeted a fan's account of the incident on Friday morning and local reports soon claimed to have had that version of events confirmed by team officials.

The fan's account claimed Bell was simply passing on the tradition after he'd been hit up for teammates' snack purchases earlier this season.

Bell's re-tweets suggest his decision to purchase a candle is what caused all the bother.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports it is not the first time Bell has targeted Brown.

The same report claims one of the Warriors' All Star players attempted to get team officials to laugh off the incident - but the team's management were not in a laughing mood.

Bang. Just like that, Bell was on the receiving end of the weirdest suspension of the season.