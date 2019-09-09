Warriors united in victory over Bayside Strikers in final

USING YOUR HEAD: United Warriors Jessica Rosman heads the ball towards the net for a goal in their division one grand final victory over Bayside Strikers.

FOOTBALL: Federation Park, Maryborough played host to female finals football on Friday night.

In windy conditions the matches were played in front of a large and vocal crowd.

The United Warriors featured in all of the three grand finals and won one - the division one title.

United Warriors defeated Bayside Strikers 2-1 in an evenly matched contest.

Warriors striker scored both goals for her team, Kirsty Frehmann scored Bayside's only goal.

Warriors coach Cameron Hanrahan believed the win was a fitting result for the hard work the team had put in over the season.

"The team have worked hard for each other over the entire season,” he said.

"They are just an awesome group of ladies.”

Hanrahan paid credit to Bayside Strikers effort in the final.

"It was a hard-fought match with both teams playing very well,” Hanrahan said.

"It was a nail biter to the final whistle.”

He believes the future for female football looks bright for the Hervey Bay club with the youth and division two teams also playing grand finals.

"It is a credit to the club that we had the three teams in the finals,” he said.

Hanrahan is uncertain whether he will return to coach the team next year.

"Not sure at this stage - we will just have to wait and see what happens,” he said.

In the earlier matches Bayside Strikers proved too strong for the United Warriors in the youth girls finals, winning 3-0.

That score was repeated in the division two final with the KSS Jets defeating the United Warriors.

KSS Jets coach Mark Penrose was proud of his team's effort.

"It has been a tough season with lots of hard work.

We had six girls playing tonight under the age of 14, it bodes well for the future of the club,” he said.

Penrose is pleased that the team was able to secure the club's first senior premiership.

"It is a bonus for our young club.” he said.

"We had a good mix of young and old players.”