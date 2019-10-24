Warwick's racing pigs and Gold Coast cannonballs on show

FROM the human cannonball to the celebrity woodchop challenge, there will be plenty of fun in sun at the Royal Hobart Show today.

The official opening by Tasmanian Governor Kate Warner will be held at 10.45am before a jam-packed day of education and entertainment.

The popular grand parade, which involves everything from prized animals to vintage machinery, will kick off at 2.45pm on the First National Arena.

Royal Agricultural Society of Tasmania CEO Scott Gadd last night said day one was a smashing success, with hundreds of schoolchildren attending as part of organised class outings.

"Schools' participation is very important as a learning experience for everything ranging from where our food comes from to the many careers young Australians can pursue in the rural sector," he said.

"We're very happy with how today went and we're hoping the Hobart community continues to support us in large numbers tomorrow, being the public holiday and people's day at the show.

"The virtual farm is definitely worth a look, again we have a very impressive vintage machinery display and the showcase pavilion has a lot of new and quirky stuff which is bound to impress, including some great Tasmanian products."

The show is open from 9am to 5pm today, 9am to 9.30pm tomorrow and 9am to 4pm Saturday.

NOAH'S THOROUGHBRED RACING PIGS - KEVIN KILEY, WARWICK, QLD

Piglets can't fly, but they can complete an obstacle course in fancy costumes.

Spectators will be cheering for their preferred pig from the moment the first competitor gets out the gate to the final snout is over the finish line.

Owner and "pig whisperer" Kevin Kiley is a seasoned pig race caller who knows how to rev up a crowd.

"The people of Hobart and the surrounding districts have an affinity with pigs, I don't know why," he said.

Mr Kiley said the eight speedy piglets at this year's show were born seven weeks ago and are all siblings from the same litter.

"These little fellas started their racing careers at Denman in New South Wales just shy of a fortnight ago and now they're here at the Royal Hobart Show," he said.

Mr Kiley said he trained the piglets using milk as an incentive.

Kevin Kiley of Noah's Thoroughbred Racing Pigs. Picture: CHRIS KIDD

BRIAN FISH'S BULLOCK TEAM - BRIAN FISH, OATLANDS

In the days before tractors and heavy machinery, animals were used to do all the heavy lifting.

Brian Fish is keeping the tradition alive for showgoers with his team of six bullocks, which weigh about 1000kg each.

"We just explain to the kids what used to happen all those years ago," he said.

"We've got an old tip tray and a little scarifier that we'll drag up and down the ground."

A whip is the only control Mr Fish has to direct the big bullocks.

Brian Fish of Oatlands with his bullocks. PICTURE CHRIS KIDD

HUMAN CANNONBALL/WHEEL OF STEEL - WARREN BROPHY, GOLD COAST

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Warren Brophy. This is the first time the seventh generation circus performer has brought his jaw-dropping acts to Hobart.

In one of the unique performances he is shot out of a specially designed cannon at more than 75km/h, flying through the air before landing in a safety net up to 35m away.

"This is my newest act, I've only been performing it since January," Mr Brophy said following his first show yesterday.

"I'm one of only a dozen people performing it worldwide and the only Australian.

"There's so much preparation and behind the scenes stuff that we have to take into account.

"Hobart has really given us a run for our money with the massive wind gusts today."

Human Cannonball Warren Brophy. Picture: CHRIS KIDD

If that isn't enough to please the adrenaline junkies, Mr Brophy also takes on the wheel of steel, which involves running, skipping, jumping and performing acrobatics on the inside and outside of a rotating hamster wheel that reaches a height of 11m.

The thrilling display is performed without the aid of safety nets or wires.

Warren Brophy flying through the air before landing in a safety net. Picture: CHRIS KIDD

C HOOK WASHING - LYNDSEY SUMPTON, EXETE R

It might come as a surprise but chickens love bath time.

Australian Heritage Turkey Society committee member Lyndsey Sumpton said washing a chicken was a unique "bonding experience".

The demonstration will take place in the Life on the Farm pavilion at 12.15pm daily.

"It involves showing people how they can clean their chickens and prepare them for shows," Ms Sumpton said.

"That includes cleaning their scales, washing their feathers and replacing the oils back into the feathers."

Lyndsey Sumpton washing a bird. PICTURE CHRIS KIDD

GODFREY'S AMUSEMENTS: CANTEENS, SLUSHIES, FAIRY FLOSS AND BUNGEE JUMPS - JADE GODFREY, GEELONG

Jade Godfrey and her family have been serving up fresh dagwood dogs and dim sims at the Royal Hobart Show for more than 20 years.

Prior to their "annual pilgrimage" from Melbourne to Tasmania, the Godfreys had worked carnivals in Cairns, Brisbane, on the Gold Coast and at Broken Hill.

"We've got what everybody loves about the show, fairy floss, hot chips and dagwood dogs - we've even got a giant dagwood dog this year," Ms Godfrey said.

"Slushies could also be a top favourite for the kids and they all come in reusable cups."

Food van owner Jade Godfrey. Picture: CHRIS KIDD