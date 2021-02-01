A West Australian doctor has come out swinging against his state's hotel quarantine system, accusing it of being "amateur" and "ridiculous".

Dr Andrew Miller, the president of AMA WA, yesterday said he believed it was the state's hotel quarantine system that led to a security guard at Sheraton's Four Points Hotel contracting coronavirus.

Perth and its surrounds were thrown into lockdown yesterday following the discovery the guard had tested positive and had spent some time out in the community.

"Hotels are not designed to be quarantine facilities and they are not run in a way that will be effective at keeping COVID out of the community," Dr Miller said.

"We know that's true because that's what's happened everywhere else, predictably that's what's happened here.

"If you're going to have a quarantine facility, get rid of the word hotel, convert the air conditioning so they're pumping fresh air through the place, redesign the administration of it and employ people who simply work in quarantine facilities who are trained quarantine professionals, anything short of that is a ridiculous idea."

Dr Miller said the air in hotel quarantine was a concern, and called for all hotel quarantine workers to wear N95 masks while travelling through hallways.

The WA AMA president has repeatedly called for his state to strengthen its hotel quarantine system.

In an inteview with WA Today a fortnight ago, Dr Miller said travellers should not be staying in a place with recirculated air.

"It's incredibly disappointing that we are still running what we would describe as an amateurish quarantine system, these are not quarantine facilities, these are hotels," he said.

Originally published as WA's 'amateur' hotels to blame for lockdown