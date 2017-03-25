What makes Maryborough an undiscovered tourist gem?

THE secret is out.

Maryborough has escaped the glare of tourism's spotlight for some time but travellers have finally cottoned on the gem in our backyard.

That's the view of Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft, who was buoyed by a report that showed Maryborough experienced Queensland's largest increase in hotel bookings when compared to last year.

"The reality is that people are finding out about Maryborough and the Fraser Coast," Cr Loft said.

Cr Loft highlighted the "second-best military museum in Australia", the revamp of the Portside Precinct at Wharf St, fascinating architectural attractions like Customs House and the region's rich history as some reasons as to why the Heritage City may be the new place to go.

"We've got so much of that history that people are looking for," he said.

Wotif.com managing director Daniel Finch said there was plenty for visitors to like about Maryborough.

"This is a small town with a big personality. Not only does it celebrate the world's most famous nanny with a town statue, visitors can also take part in a Magical Mary Trail, following in the footsteps and learning all about the region's most famous 'Mary' as well as the character filled town itself," he said.

"It's a great little town for Queenslanders looking to swap the beach for an inland stay this April."

The good news, according to Cr Loft, is that this is just the beginning.

"We're just getting on the map," he said.