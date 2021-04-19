Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Was Parkinson’s linked to Carla Zampatti’s fall?

by Annette Sharp
19th Apr 2021 5:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Carla Zampatti was coming to terms with the onset of Parkinson's disease prior to her death, friends of the designer have told this column.

As the shock of the designer's untimely death at age 78 was replaced with grief last week, several friends and associates sought to answer the question her grief-stricken children are reluctant to discuss with media.

 

Proud, feisty, and working to the end, Zampatti's friends say the designer had been keeping her illness to herself, although the symptoms had become more pronounced during the past year.

When approached to comment on the illness talk yesterday, Zampatti's family offered no denial, but through a spokeswoman repeated an earlier statement: "On Carla's last day, she was doing exactly what she loved. She looked glamorous and powerful. She was surrounded by friends and enjoying a wonderful opera. She would very much enjoy being remembered that way."

Early onset Parkinson's symptoms include tremors, muscle rigidity and stiffness in arms and legs - "people sometimes say their feet seem stuck to the floor" cites the parkinson.org website - postural instability and dizziness or fainting.

Zampatti died one week after sustaining a head injury falling down stairs at an outdoor opera in Sydney.

 

Originally published as Was Parkinson's linked to Carla Zampatti's fall?

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

carla zampatti death fall health parkinsons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GRAPHIC IMAGE: Dad’s footy comeback after horror crash

        Premium Content GRAPHIC IMAGE: Dad’s footy comeback after horror crash

        News The Maryborough Wallaroos player was told he’d never play again.

        • 19th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Maryborough’s love of timber to star in new fire station

        Premium Content Maryborough’s love of timber to star in new fire station

        News Maryborough MP wants to see more buildings being built out of timber.

        • 19th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Fraser Coast grad’s exciting career in corrective services

        Premium Content Fraser Coast grad’s exciting career in corrective services

        News Applying her knowledge of the psychology behind criminal behaviour will be valuable...

        • 19th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Film by former Chronicle journalist to screen in M’boro

        Premium Content Film by former Chronicle journalist to screen in M’boro

        News Next month, Flickerfest will make its return to Maryborough.

        • 19th Apr 2021 5:00 AM