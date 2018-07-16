'That was pretty harsh': M'boro brothers on House Rules exit

CREATIVE DUO: Chippies Josh and Brandon have a newfound confidence in their skills thanks to their time on House Rules.

CREATIVE DUO: Chippies Josh and Brandon have a newfound confidence in their skills thanks to their time on House Rules. Liam Kidston

JOSH and Brandon Jarius have discovered just how quickly things can change on reality TV.

One week the Maryborough brothers are sitting pretty at the top of the House Rules leader board and the next they're at the bottom.

The siblings were eliminated tonight, along with two other teams, after they received harsh feedback from the show's judges for their second backyard makeover.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen was particularly tough, telling the brothers they "absolutely blew it".

"That was pretty harsh wasn't it?" Josh told the Chronicle.

"It was a bit hard to take. We thought we did a ripper job there."

The House Rules judges and homeowners Jess and Jared agreed the deck Josh and Brandon built needed shade. Channel 7

Not even favourable scores from homeowners Jess and Jared, who liked their New York High Line-inspired designs much more than the judges, could keep Josh and Brandon in the competition.

"We were feeling really confident going into this judging," Brandon said.

"We were on top after the first round, and once we finished we thought we were sitting pretty good. It just shows things can just change really quick."

There were tears all around as half of the remaining teams were sent packing from the renovation show.

"We didn't really expect it, so yeah we teared up a bit," Brandon said.

"We're still on top anyway. We're still winning compared to when we came into the competition."

The brothers said they've been too busy with work to relax in their newly renovated Neptune St home and backyard, which features the first ever pool built on House Rules.

Josh and Brandon's new backyard is designed for entertaining. Channel 7

But a career change could be on the cards, with both Josh and Brandon keen to explore more opportunities on the small screen.

"We'd definitely be keen to do something in the future with TV," Josh said.

"We obviously love being outdoors camping and fishing, all that sort of stuff. A TV show like Creek To Coast or The Great Southeast would be pretty awesome to get a gig with."

They'd even consider starting up their own landscape design business, after discovering their green thumbs on House Rules.

"We obviously love building things and pushing our boundaries," Brandon said.

"Going into the competition we hadn't experienced a great deal of things and we hadn't built a lot of things. It was just the same thing building houses. It showed us we can do other things creatively and make them happen."

Dairy farmers Toad and Mandy, Perth parents David and Chiara and Gold Coast couple Mel and Dave will now progress to the House Rules finals. The winning team will take home $355,000.