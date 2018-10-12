WASHED OUT: How Fraser Coast sport is affected by storms

The first representative game of the cricket season has been cancelled as the week's storms blow away weekend sports fixtures.

The Goodchild Shield, contested between Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Bundaberg, South Burnett and Gympie, was scheduled to be played at Maryborough Cricket Club.

Each team would have played four Twenty20 games to crown Wide Bay's premier cricket side.

The Goodchild Shield will now be played at a later date.

Maryborough's junior cricket games, usually held Friday afternoon, are cancelled, as are Hervey Bay Cricket Association's and Bundaberg Cricket Association's games.

The new Intercity Softball competition, run by Hervey Bay Softball and featuring teams from Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Bundaberg, was due to start this weekend.

A decision is yet to be made, but it is expected both Maryborough Softball's Searle St home and Bundaberg's Brothers Complex will be washed out by the forecasted downpour.