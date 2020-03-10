Menu
Wash your hands regularly to keep the germs away
Washing hands key to stopping coronavirus spread

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.co.au
10th Mar 2020 12:01 AM
WHEN it comes to preventing the spread of coronavirus, washing your hands is the gold standard.

Dr Jeannette Young, Chief Health Officer at Queensland Health, said authorities were leaving no stone unturned in keeping the community safe from the novel virus.

“Our experienced team of experts have responded well to health emergencies in the past, and we will do it again,” she said.

“While working hard on containing the virus, the team has also been planning the next phases of our response to keep Queenslanders safe.

“This includes daily meetings with all local hospital and health services to co-ordinate and prepare for a range of scenarios.

“Our focus is on providing clear information to stakeholders and community groups, well-resourced health facilities, ensuring appropriate equipment is in place and availability of medication.”

Dr Young said people could do their part by practising good hygiene.

“Washing your hands properly and often means that you can help prevent viruses from entering your body,” Dr Young said.

