Waste collection costs will rise for Fraser Coast businesses

ABOUT 2000 Fraser Coast businesses will pay more for kerbside waste collection from July 1 as a result of the Queensland Government's waste levy.

The new levy would apply to all types of waste that ends up in landfill.

Fraser Coast Councillor Anne Maddern said the council was responsible for the collection and payment of the levy to the State Government.

"The new Queensland waste levy will have no direct impact on households, as council will receive an annual advance payment from the State Government to reimburse us for these costs," Cr Maddern said.



"However, the waste levy will add about $420,000 a year to the cost of disposing of kerbside waste collected from 1943 commercial properties across the Fraser Coast, and council will increase commercial charges to recoup these costs.



"Council will also factor in a previously flagged 2.5 per cent increase in waste, water and sewerage charges as part of our 2019/20 Budget.



"While commercial waste charges vary depending on the size of the bin serviced, about 85 per cent of Fraser Coast businesses have a 240 litre bin and the charges for these businesses will rise by about $63 a year from 1 July."

The Queensland waste levy will also be applied to all commercial and industrial waste taken to landfill by private and commercial operators.



The levy will be collected at the gate and this component is expected to cost users about $1.44 million.

Cr Maddern said Fraser Coast businesses were encouraged to reduce their levy liability by taking the time to sort and recycle their waste.

"Recycling is good for the environment, good for the economy and good for the local community," she said.



"Fraser Coast residents can dispose of a range of items free of charge at tips or transfer stations, such as up to four cubic metres of green waste, up to 20 litres of waste oil, car batteries, and clean recyclable materials such as glass bottles, paper and cardboard."

More information is available at https://www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/reuse-and-recycling



