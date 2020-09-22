Waste to art creates a tin man’s heart

FOR Point Vernon resident Graham Barnes, the Fraser Coast Regional Council's Waste to Art competition was an opportunity to combine his passions of art and recycling.

"I've always rather fix things than throw them out. I don't like the way our society just throws things away," Mr Barnes said.

This is third year he has entered the competition, this time submitting his sculptures Aloysius and Prudence, both inspired by the Tin Man from the classic movie The Wizard of Oz.

"When I get the materials, I conceive what they might turn into but the artworks don't always turn out the way I initially think it they will," he said.

"Whenever I create something I tend to put a lot of idiosyncrasy into it - I get a bit eccentric."

Mr Barnes loved the fact the council promoted local artists through its regional galleries.

"It's hard to make a living out of art. It's a solitary thing and when someone else appreciates my work, it's a really good feeling," he said.

"The more confidence you get, the better you get at what you do."

Entries for the 2020 Waste to Art competition close on Sunday, October 18.

Winners will be announced on Friday, November 6 at the opening of the exhibition at Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough, which will run until November 29.

More details including terms and conditions and application forms are available here.