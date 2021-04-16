WATCH: $2 million timber production line opens at Maryborough

DTM Timber has officially opened its new $2.2 million in Maryborough.

General Manager of DTM Ian Haines said the new laminated timber production line had environmental and economic benefits.

“This project helps us reuse resources that wasn’t available before, with the current boom in the building industry timber is in very short supply but we can now put waste material together to create usable material,” he said.

“It’s shorter pieces of timber … we finger join and laminate them together, they’re glued back into a usable piece of timber. That is sold right across Australian and into the Asia-Pacific area.

The $2,2 million project received $1,127,371 through the Australian Government’s Regional Jobs and Investment Program, with DTM Timber contributing the remainder.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said it was great to officially open the production line.

MP Llew O'Brien and DTM Timber General Manager Ian Haines inspect a newly manufactured piece of timber at DTM Timber in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast



He said the project supported 6 new jobs through construction of the production and created 10 new jobs working on the line with the potential to increase to 20 with growth in demand for timber.

“For every direct job in the Wide Bay timber industry, a further three are created in reliant businesses including forestry, engineering, freight and transport, so it will benefit jobs throughout regional supply chain,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Sustainable, world-class timber is produced right here in Wide Bay, and we’re committed to ensuring this valuable timber industry remains viable, thrives and creates more jobs into the future.”

“It’s a great boost to local industry and a smart move by DTM Timber,” he said.

