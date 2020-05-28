WATCH: 2.8m high burger built for International Burger Day

ORDINARILY, today's International Burger Day would be a cause for celebration and gluttony - however, we do not live in ordinary times.

But for one Brisbane southside business, COVID-19 restrictions haven't stopped them from celebrating, attempting to put together a 2.8m high burger to raise money for charity.

J.L. Lennard Mansfield Biggest Burger Challenge with QLD sales manager Curtis Eastwell.

Mansfield hospitality supply business J.L. Lennard committed to building the burger 10cm higher for every $100 they raised for mental health support organisation Beyond Blue, initially thinking there would only be an 80cm burger.

However, the burger got higher and higher, until it reached the ceiling - literally.

J.L. Lennard Mansfield Biggest Burger Challenge with QLD sales manager Curtis Eastwell on the ladder and sales consultant David Hayes on the ground.

For although there has now been $3100 raised at the time of writing, the burger could not go higher than 2.8m before it hit the roof.

The burger contains 80 patties - the equivalent of 18kg of beef.

Grill master Malcolm Stirling, J.L. Lennard's national sales manager, said that J.L. Lennard commissioned a special steel skewer to help stabilise the burger, but didn't count on the weight and unevenness of the patties.

J.L. Lennard Mansfield Biggest Burger Challenge with QLD sales manager Curtis Eastwell on the ladder and sales consultant David Hayes on the ground.

He and his two helpers, David Hayes and Curtis Eastwell, employed an elaborate system of twine to help support what Mr Stirling called the "leaning tower of burger".

Mr Stirling said he plans to make the massive burger an annual event, aiming higher and higher each year.

He also said he plans on inviting other burger chains to participate next year, such as Grill'd and Hungry Jacks.

The burger took more than three hours to cook and put together.

While the 2.7m burger is a monster, it falls well short of the likely record.

That is alleged to be Mehilais Pesa cafe in Finland, which created a 16ft burger in 2016.

Click here to donate to J.L. Lennard's Biggest Burger fundraiser.

J.L. Lennard Mansfield Biggest Burger Challenge with QLD sales manager Curtis Eastwell on the ladder and sales consultant David Hayes with the final burger.

Originally published as WATCH: 2.8m high burger built for International Burger Day