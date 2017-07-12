WATCH: 2m whaler shark caught off Urangan Pier

Humpback whale spotted off Fraser Is, along with some sharks

A VIDEO of a local fisherman catching and releasing a 2.13m shark has sparked excitement from other fishing enthusiasts on the Fraser Coast.

What felt like a serious fish at first for Colin Mathieson ended up being a bronze whaler shark.

The owner of Urangan Rod Hire set up a shark rod with live yakka and herring at the Urangan Pier and while on the way down, Mr Mathieson said he was approached by a group of eager tourists keen for a fish.

"These videos are what gets people excited to fish and with tourists it is something they don't often get the opportunity to do," he said.

The passionate fisherman, who has been into the sport since he was a little boy, said about ten tourists joined him and his client for a night fish.

With the help of two young fishermen Dax and Sam, the shark in the video was captured and released on Friday July 7.

