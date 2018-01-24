Menu
WATCH: 3m cannibal shark feasts on shark off Fraser Island

Scott Mitchell captured footage of a shark eating another shark off Fraser Island.
Scott Mitchell captured footage of a shark eating another shark off Fraser Island. Contributed
Inge Hansen
by

A HERVEY Bay man has captured footage of a shark appearing to feast on another shark off Fraser Island.

About two weeks ago, Scott Mitchell and a friend were drifting on shallow water while fishing when they saw a shark fin in the distance.

"We saw it from far away and so we went out with an electric motor quietly and as we got closer, it decided to eat the little shark," Mr Mitchell said.

"It must have become aggravated."

Mr Mitchell said the larger shark, which he believed was a 3m long bull shark, could be seen feasting on what he thought was a shovel nosed ray.

"I wouldn't want to be wading in the water around there," he said.

"It's definitely unlike anything I've ever seen before."

