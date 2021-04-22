Telstra 5G VNR_Tower Build_V2: A video showing the construction of a Telstra 5G tower for Maryborough on the Fraser Coast

Telstra 5G coverage is now available in Maryborough, with services switched on as part of a national rollout of the next generation of mobile technology.

"It's really exciting to roll out Telstra 5G connectivity in Maryborough, meaning customers with 5G mobile devices can enjoy a better mobile experience," May Boisen, regional general manager for Telstra in southern Queensland, said.

"There are more than one million 5G devices already connected to the Telstra network and thousands more 5G devices being added every week," Ms Boisen said.

There are now more than 3100 Telstra 5G sites on-air in more than 160 cities and towns and 5G coverage available in more than 2450 suburbs across the country.

"We're continually expanding our 5G network across Queensland and we're adding up to 60 new Telstra 5G sites to the network every week across the country.

"Telstra has been leading the way in pioneering 5G technology and making 5G technology available to regional customers.

"People living in Maryborough now have a chance to be part of that cutting edge.

"Rolling out Telstra 5G in Maryborough demonstrates Telstra's commitment to regional Australia as we expand our 5G network across the country."

The recent 5G network upgrade will also deliver improved 4G capacity and speeds in the local area.

Originally published as WATCH: 5G towers installed at Maryborough