Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

The secret life of mapgies
Environment

WATCH: 8 weeks in a nest — secret life of magpies

Melanie Plane
25th Oct 2019 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR the past eight weeks, Andergrove resident Lance Payne has been tracking the growth and movements of a brood of magpies.

Mr Payne, a keen environmentalist, used a non-invasive camera rig to peek inside the nest, perched in a tree outside his home.

 

Magpies preparing to leave their nest outside Lance Payne's home in Andergrove.
Magpies preparing to leave their nest outside Lance Payne's home in Andergrove.

 

He said the purpose-built camera probe enabled him to get close to the wildlife without them knowing he was there.

"You can look remotely through the phone, zoom in and out and you have zero harm to the environment and animals."

And the results are fascinating.

Mr Payne's photos and videos have captured personal moments between the mother magpie and her three bubs, including feeding time and sibling squabbles.

Mr Payne said his backyard had been full of magpies for a number of days, but sadly one of the young birds had since been hit by a car and killed.

Mr Payne previously shared footage of the Mackay Regional Botanic Garden's elusive platypuses with the Daily Mercury.

andergrove birds editors picks lance payne mackay birds magpies magpie season wildlife wildlife photography
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Amputee carjacker accused clashes with prison officer

    premium_icon Amputee carjacker accused clashes with prison officer

    Crime A prison officer accused of “unnecessary use of force” has been suspended after a run-in with an alleged carjacker.

    Fight for transparency continues after health boss sacked

    premium_icon Fight for transparency continues after health boss sacked

    News Mr Bennett criticised the State Government’s handling of the termination

    Woman hospitalised after dog attack

    premium_icon Woman hospitalised after dog attack

    News A woman has been taken to hospital with injuries to her legs and arms

    FREE COMICS: Fans come together for Spooktacular event

    premium_icon FREE COMICS: Fans come together for Spooktacular event

    News Whether you're into villians or super heroes, there’s something for everyone at...