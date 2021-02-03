‘WATCH AND ACT’: Fire crews battle blaze near Tiaro

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised there is a bushfire in St Mary, west of Tiaro and conditions could get worse.

As of 1:15pm, a dangerous fire is travelling from Glenbar Rd towards St Mary State Forest and it is likely to impact St Mary.

The current warning level for the fire is “watch and act,” however QFES says people in the area need to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan.

If people don’t have a plan, they should be ready leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Fire crews are currently battling the blaze but QFES warns they may not be able to protect every property and people should not expect a firefighter at their door.

QFES has advised people in the area will be affected by smoke, which reduces visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.