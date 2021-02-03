Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rural fire crews head towards a fire. Photo: Alistair Brightman / File
Rural fire crews head towards a fire. Photo: Alistair Brightman / File
News

‘WATCH AND ACT’: Fire crews battle blaze near Tiaro

Stuart Fast
3rd Feb 2021 1:37 PM

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised there is a bushfire in St Mary, west of Tiaro and conditions could get worse.

As of 1:15pm, a dangerous fire is travelling from Glenbar Rd towards St Mary State Forest and it is likely to impact St Mary.

The current warning level for the fire is “watch and act,” however QFES says people in the area need to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan.

If people don’t have a plan, they should be ready leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Fire crews are currently battling the blaze but QFES warns they may not be able to protect every property and people should not expect a firefighter at their door.

QFES has advised people in the area will be affected by smoke, which reduces visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen goes on armed robbery spree when on bail for carjacking

        Premium Content Teen goes on armed robbery spree when on bail for carjacking

        News In one of the most serious incidents he threatened a 67-year-old man with a knife and stole his wallet and RSL card

        New event proposed for Coast could bring in millions

        Premium Content New event proposed for Coast could bring in millions

        News The cycling event could attract 3000 visitors to the region

        Rooftop garden idea takes root at Council

        Premium Content Rooftop garden idea takes root at Council

        News Councillor explains his rooftop garden idea to beautify the Fraser Coast.

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.