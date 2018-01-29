WATCH: Armed man arrested after two-hour chase

UPDATE

A 27-YEAR-old man is in custody after allegedly carrying a gun around Hervey Bay.

Initial reports suggested the Brisbane man was involved in an alleged domestic incident on Torquay Terrace.

A motorist who noticed the altercation pulled over near the couple where it will be alleged the man showed the motorist a handgun.

The motorist then notified police, however the offender was believed to have fled the scene.

Snr Sgt David Guild said officers received another report shortly afterwards of a man allegedly revealing a gun at a Pialba venue.

The man allegedly carrying a gun around Hervey Bay was arrested by police on Monday morning. WIN News Wide Bay

"We believe the male person has presented at a local (venue) where he's exposed the weapon to a patron," he said.

"The male decamped the (venue) area and was located in parkland near (Sunshine Coast) uni."

It was believed the man was on the run from at least a dozen police for two-and-a-half hours.

Police believe the man was using a taxi service to travel to and from locations.

Snr Sgt Guild said it could not be confirmed whether the man held the gun in his hands when showing it to the public or if it was inside his clothing.

Tracking dogs were also used during the incident.

The man is assisting police with their inquiries to determine the motivation behind his actions.

Snr Sgt Guild said help from the public and communication between officers lead to the successful arrest.

"Obviously members of the community supplied information throughout the day which helped us search for him," he said.

"The threat of a firearm being in the area is very serious, especially in such a popular vicinity."

Police could not confirm if the gun was a replica.

EARLIER

A 27-YEAR-old man is in custody after reportedly carrying a gun around Hervey Bay.

Hervey Bay police received reports of a man with a gun in Torquay about 9am.

Police believe the man was using a taxi service to travel.

Two hours later, the Brisbane man was captured outside Sunshine Coast University's Hervey Bay campus.

More to come.