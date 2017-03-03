WATCH: A balloon artists visits a group of disabled adults

WHEN Mark Thomas was asked what balloon animal he would like made for him, there was only one answer: a horse.

It reminded him of Melbourne Cup.

"Like on TV," he said.

Mr Thomas is a member of Crossroads, a group that brings adults with a disability together for interactive events.

Last month, the group had a balloon night.

About 10 members of Crossroads came out with friends and family to the United Church to be entertained by the creations of Hervey Bay balloon artist Breannah Mitchell.

Miss Mitchell, who operates under Balloon Mania, is passionate about helping others.

The 18-year-old has a disability herself: She has dyslexia.

"It's just absolutely beautiful just seeing each one enjoy something so tiny that I've made, but their whole world has completely changed around them," she said.

Not only did Mr Thomas get to enjoy a giant horse balloon animal, but the evening was also his birthday celebration.

And to top it off, he had also recently started a new job.

Crossroads has been running for 28 years and always welcome new members.

To join and find out more, call Julie Nobel on 0402 102 782.

This month, they are having a mini-Olympics event.