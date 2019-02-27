WATCH: Big brother security for vulnerable caravan parks

PATRONS of council-owned caravan parks will holiday with extra peace of mind next year after funding for new security cameras was announced.

The three beach-side parks will receive 33 new cameras between them as part of a $122,900 roll-out to begin in the first half of 2020 as part of the council's larger CCTV strategy across the region.

The announcement comes after a spate of crimes targeting Fraser Coast caravan parks in recent months.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the funding injection was part of round three of the Safer Communities Fund.

"It makes it much easier for our law enforcement agencies who are dealing with anti-social behaviours and those who are doing the wrong thing and committing crimes," he said.

"Thirty-three cameras is a substantial level of supervision and I think once installed it will make a real difference as it has always been a deterrent in other places."

Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the camera's footage from the Scarness, Pialba and Torquay locations would be available to the Queensland Police Service and assist in giving tourists extra peace of mind.

"For too long caravan parks have been an easy target for thieves. The cameras will improve safety and deter thieves which will boost our reputation and encourage more visitors," he said.

"An increase in tourism numbers has a huge effect on the regional economy.

"This project will be rolled out in the next financial year and come on in the first half of next year.

"CCTV these days is a fact of life, there are cameras literally everywhere and for our region I think these are a great initiative.

"The more opportunity for surveillance there is, it will make a better community for everyone."

The funding, part of a 2016 election commitment, initially received $40 million to support local communities to address crime and anti-social behaviour and to protect organisations that may face risks from racial or religious intolerance.

This further commitment brings the total amount available under the Safer Communities Fund to $70 million between 2016-17 and 2019-20.