Watch: Bindi Irwin’s tear-jerking wedding video

BINDI Irwin has shared with the world an inside look at her wedding with childhood sweetheart Chandler Powell, and it's a tear-jerker.

The wildlife warrior cannot take her eyes off her partner in life and conservation during the five-minute video, shot by Animal Planet.

Bindi, 21, simply captioned the Instagram video "Our Wedding day. Love always wins."

The couple was married during a ceremony at Australia Zoo on March 25, one day before COVID-19 restrictions limited weddings to five people.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell were married at the Australia Zoo in March. Picture: 7News

In the footage, viewers are given a glimpse of Terri Irwin buttoning up Bindi's wedding dress ahead of walking down the aisle alongside Bindi's brother, Robert.

Terri gasps, "You look amazing".

The intimate ceremony was attended by Bindi's mother and brother, and Wes Mannion, the best friend of Bindi's late father, crocodile hunter Steve Irwin.

"I think dad's with us too in a way," Bindi says over footage of her young self with her father.

"I think his spirit lives on in everything that we do, so I feel like he is going to be there walking beside me and Robert as we head down the aisle, I can't wait."

With a hug from Robert, a glowing Bindi embraces Chandler, 23, letting out a "yay" before they shared vows.

"I promise to love you unconditionally. I am the luckiest man in the world to marry you. Living our best life filled with wildlife, love and lots or khaki," Chandler said, before Bindi was reduced to tears during her own vows.

"I, Bindi Irwin, take you to be my wedded husband," she says.

"I promise to love you with all of my heart through every twist and turn the world brings our way. I promise to be your strength and your light when you need it."

The couple stood next to a photo of Steve Irwin as they acknowledged all those who could not share in their special day.

"Not everybody could be here because of the current global crisis … a lot of our family couldn't make it on the day, but thankfully they gave us their blessing to continue on with our wedding," Bindi said.

The couple paid tribute to Steve, who Chandler said was his "hero" while growing up.

"Then there's also the people who couldn't be here because they're watching over us now and they're our guiding lights, and this candle is to represent Dad who I wish could have been here in person," she said through tears.

Chandler said: "Yes, and in a way he brought us together, so it's amazing that he's brought us together … and because of everything he has built here we are able to live the life that we have. He was my hero growing up, so it means the world that he's always with us."

Terri and Robert both shared what an honour it was to be part of the special day.

"Guys, you're married, this is so incredible and special and wonderful," Terri said.

"Congratulations Bindi, you're the most beautiful girl and Chandler you're the most perfect man to marry Bindi and I know Steve's here, and I now he's smiling on you. Congratulations."

Robert said walking his sister down the aisle was the most special moment of his life, and was reduced to tears as he welcomed Chandler.

"I know Dad would be so proud," he said.