Hervey Bay Bombers have been award their third premiership.

HERVEY Bay Bombers have been crowned the AFL Wide Bay Women's premiers three years running.

The club celebrated the win with a special surprise for the team today.

The crowded gasped as a helicopter landed on the field to deliver the premiership flag.

The decision was made earlier this month to award the undefeated team the premiership after their season was cut short due to coronavirus.

