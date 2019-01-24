VIDEO: Business owner watched robbery from across globe

ROBBERY: Daisy's Phone Repairs owner Daisy Owner with staff member Delta Smith. The Urraween business was broken into in December and the store is appealing for the public to come forward with information as they release CCTV footage of the incident.

DAISY Owen watched in horror from the other side the world as thieves ransacked her Urraween business.

The Daisy's Phone Repairs owner was on a Christmas holiday and out to dinner with her husband in California when her phone alerted her to someone tripping the store's alarm.

"Our security cameras are linked to our phones so we watched as two men broke into the store," she told the Chronicle.

"We saw the police come very soon afterwards and waited there until someone came."

Frantically, Daisy tried to rouse family and staff members who were fast asleep at 4am.

The thieves stole 13 customer's phones, 13 iPhones for sale, a few old model iPads and almost 150 empty boxes.

"We had empty iPhone boxes from old government phones we fix and re-sell stacked in a corner," Ms Owen said.

"They thought they hit the jackpot and they piled them into a bag but it was just cardboard.

"Thankfully, we have insurance."

As investigations continue, Ms Owen has released footage of the two robbers online offering a cash reward for information.

"I am a firm believer in our community," she said.

"It is a small town and crime sprees like this don't tend to last long.

"Right now until they are caught, we take everything home at night which adds an extra two hours to the work day.

"We are in the process of beefing up security and repairing the store."

Ms Owen has grown her business in six years from her garage to a store front and said her first priority was taking care of customers.

"Our customers have been very understanding, we have given them all loan ones to use until insurance comes back because you know everyone needs a phone," she said.

"We have been in this store three years and in the whole time we have been here we have only ever had two issues of people stealing phone cases.

"This is the first time something like this has happened and we are frustrated and devastated.

"We are a local small business and we employ four locals as well."

Ms Owen said police had told her the same people had been involved in a robbery of cigarettes from the airport's IGA.

"They left behind evidence so hopefully they will be caught soon," she said.