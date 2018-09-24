WATCH: Cattle lost in Brooweena truck roll over

A MARYBOROUGH couple was taken to hospital after their cattle truck rolled over 10km east of Brooweena.

The pair was transporting 13 head of cattle to the Biggenden Sale Yards before their truck rolled along Maryborough Biggenden Rd about 11am yesterday.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to free the couple, who are in their 60s, from the wreck before paramedics transported them to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The couple's family and emergency personnel then turned their attention to trying to locate the 13 calves that had escaped from the cattle truck and ran from the scene of the accident.

The man suffered minor lacerations and the woman complained of lower back pain.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Speaking exclusively to the Chronicle last night, a family member said the couple were doing well but remained in hospital for observation for some "minor repairs".

"We haven't found the calves yet but we have asked the farmers in the area to be on the look out," he said.