IN NOVEMBER of 1867, a ship carrying 84 Pacific Islanders arrived to the Port of Maryborough.

The new resident went on to work as cheap labourers in various industries in the region.

Thousands more Pacific Islanders joined them not long after.

To acknowledge that it has been 150 years since that early migration date, a special event was held on Saturday at Queen's Park.

The South Sea Islander Fun Day featured live music, food, and cultural dances and displays.