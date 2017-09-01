24°
WATCH: Cheeky humpback gives vessel a nudge in Bay

A humpback has been filmed giving a whale watching vessel a cheeky nudge.
Carlie Walker
by

A VIDEO of a humpback giving a whale watching vessel a cheeky nudge is going viral on Twitter.

The video was shared by the Queensland Australia Twitter page and shows the whale swim under the Blue Dolphin Marine Tours vessel in the waters off Hervey Bay before gently touching the bottom of the boat.

Humpbacks are renowned for their natural curiosity and  will investigate most things on the surface of the ocean, according to those who study whale behaviour.

Marine biologist Zara King said about 27,000 humpback whales were expected to travel through our seas this year for mating and breeding season.

About 10 to 15,000 of those are expected to stop and play in the Bay.

