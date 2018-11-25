WATCH: Community rallies for Mia

MOVEMENT FOR MIA: Maryborough-based grandparents Wendy and Ross Dowzer with mum Amy Wilkinson and five-year-old Mia Wilkinson in a 1930 Model A Ford in Maryborough yesterday.

HONK! Mia Wilkinson giggled when she made several onlookers jump by hitting the horn of a 1930 Ford Model A in Maryborough on Sunday.

The five-year-old with the cheeky smile is missing parts of both her arms and legs after surviving sepsis.

Within days of being hospitalised with flu-like symptoms, the Brisbane-based kindergarten child was on life support.

A year on, Mia has started prep and spent the weekend with her Maryborough grandparents.

Mia's tale has captivated many local hearts, especially since her medical costs continue as Mia grows out of prosthetic limbs.

This is a situation which Maryborough Ford Car Club endeavoured to help with by swapping their monthly president's cruise with a fundraiser.

MFCC Member Greg Walters said local car clubs across the region jumped on board and united to take a Sunday drive starting from the Maryborough Showgrounds to Bay Central Tavern.

For $10 a vehicle, the procession stopped along the way at Seafront Oval to pick up more participants before cruising Hervey Bay's esplanade.

Mia, along with her mother Amy Wilkinson, lead the pack in the first car.

Grandma Wendy Dowzer said she and her husband Ross had lived in Maryborough for 35 years and were amazed by the overwhelming community support.

"Mia grew out of her last prosthetic limbs and will get her second set this week," she said. "She has gotten really good and doesn't need a frame to walk around with the prosthetics any more which is good because she always loved to run."

Movement for Mia Car Run M'boro: Maryborough Ford Car Club together with other local clubs held a car run fundraising for five-year-old Mia Wilkinson who lost her limbs to sepsis.

Ms Dowzer said if Mia had not gone to hospital for even a few hours longer, she would not be here today.

"It all happened very quick, she had flu like symptoms and if they hadn't taken her to the hospital within hours she wouldn't be here any more," she said.

"We are very lucky she is here because a lot of people don't survive. "She is a beautiful girl inside and out, she never gives up."

More than $2000 was raised by the event, the Wide Bay Riders also donated $500 and Motorcycles Advocating Child Empowerment donated $100.

To donate visit movementformia.org.