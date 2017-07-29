Competition winners have whale of a time

The winners of a Fraser Coast Tourism and Events and Triple M Darling Downs competition had the thrill of a lifetime.

THE winners of a Fraser Coast Tourism and Events and Triple M Darling Downs competition had the thrill of a lifetime swimming with whales off the back of Hervey Bay vessel Quick Cat II this morning.

Toowoomba's Kathleen Naumann described the close encounter as incredible.

"The best experience I think I've ever had in my life," she said.

The competition was a partnership between FCTE and the radio station to promote whale watching in Hervey Bay and offering the chance to swim with whales as prizes to the most deserving entrants. The promotion is part of FCTE's annual winter marketing campaign which targets regional Queensland as well as Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Kathleen was accompanied on the trip by her boyfriend Brandon Simpson and her sister Vanessa who said she was shocked when she slid into the ocean because "we got so close to them".

"It was so cool," she said. "I thought bungee jumping was so adrenaline seeking but this: your heart is just going crazy."

It was Brandon's mum Karen Robinson who nominated the couple for the prize because "Kathleen is going through some medical stuff and so it's just as a break from that".

Triple M Darling Downs breakfast announcer Lee Faulkner broadcast his morning show live from the marina and aboard the whale watching vessel Quick Cat II until 9am on Friday.

After putting down the microphone, he climbed into the water with the whales and said he could see why people said you had to come and experience it.

"It really is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," he said. "You just can't imagine what it's like to see these creatures up close and get in and be just floating above them."

Jim and Simone O'Sullivan were also among the competition winners and the farming couple won a spot on the Quick Cat II because they lived "in the middle of nowhere" and hadn't been on a holiday for a few years.

Jim didn't get into the water with his wife but still found the whale watching experience eye-opening.

"I didn't expect them to sit there like a mob of horses tethered to the back of the boat," he said.

Simone said she'd like to swim with whales again and next time they'd bring back their daughters, aged six and 10.

Veronica and Rodney Fitch were belatedly celebrating their 10-year anniversary and already had plans to return to the region next weekend with their sons, aged 10 and 11.

They're going to tell their family and friends to put whale watching in Hervey Bay on their bucket list.

Toowoomba builder Jason Burling brought French exchange student Mathilde Thibaud to swim with the whales so he could show her more of what Queensland had to offer visitors.

"It'll be hard to top that," he said.

The Year 11 student, who is eight weeks into an 11-week exchange, was impressed by the experience.

"It was amazing," she said.

Spirit of Hervey Bay manager Bobbie Hayter said it was only a couple of weeks into the whale watching season but "there's plenty of whales out there at the moment".

"With August starting next week, there should be more and more," she said.