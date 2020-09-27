Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

WATCH LIVE: Gold Coast Breakers vs SC Phoenix Teal

by Matthew McInerney and Brayden Heslehurst
27th Sep 2020 7:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The final day of the Basketball Queensland under-14 Boys' State Championships has arrived.

The best under-14 male basketballers in the state have been in action Early Settler Stadium and today will be the day the champion association is crowned.

It's a battle between two South East Queensland heavyweights, as Brisbane Capitals face Gold Coast Waves in the gold medal game.

The home town side, Cairns Marlins, will feature in the bronze medal game against Southern Districts Spartans.

This site  is showing every game on Court 1 live - 28 games in total - from the first pool fixtures to the gold medal match on Sunday.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SUNDAY

8am: Gold Coast Breakers vs SC Phoenix Teal,(Division 2, semi-final 1)

9.30am: Southern Districts Trojans Black vs Southern Districts Titans (Division 2, playoff 5 v 6)

11am: Northside Wizards 1 vs SWM Pirates Gold (Division 1, playoff 5 v 6)

12.30pm: Cairns Marlins vs Southern Districts Spartans (Division 1, bronze medal game)

2.15pm: Gold Coast Waves vs Brisbane Capitals Gold (Division 1, gold medal game)

Community Newsletter SignUp
basketball livestreams

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What murder accused and girlfriend did after Surfers death

        Premium Content What murder accused and girlfriend did after Surfers death

        Crime OA court has heard what one of three men accused of murder after the fatal stabbing of Raymond Harris in Surfers Paradise on Wednesday night did in the hours after the...

        Qld records three new COVID-19 cases

        Qld records three new COVID-19 cases

        Health Queensland records three new cases of coronavirus