A dingo takes a dip on Fraser Island.
Environment

WATCH: Dingo filmed taking cheeky dip on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
13th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Footage of a dingo bathing in the crystal clear waters of Fraser Island has been captured by a tourism provider.

Tasman Venture shared the video on social media on Wednesday morning, showing the dingo taking a swim through one of the island's bodies of water.

The footage of the dingo enjoying a morning swim comes after concerns were shared regarding the health of the dingoes in the wake of the devastating wildfires that raged on the island towards the end of last year.

Concerns have been sparked by recent sightings of dingoes on Fraser Island.
Photos of "malnourished" dingoes were shared by Save the Fraser Island Dingoes last week.

Then this week two tourists were fined for interacting with a dingo at Orchid Beach.

Fraser Island ranger Linda Behrendorff said the Department of Environment and Science was notified of the two men disturbing a juvenile dingo, encouraging it to smell and lick their hands.

The men received fines totalling $4270, according to the department.

