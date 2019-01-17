WATCH: Don't miss this unique perspective on land

AN ENTIRELY black and white art exhibition with one "hint of colour" has landed in Maryborough.

The Landscapes exhibit at Gatakers Art Space by Hervey Bay based artist Wilhelmus Breikers launched last week featuring paintings and drawings of landscapes.

The works, based on Mr Breikers' reactions to the landscapes around him, include scenes from Tiaro and around the world.

An example of the Landscapes exhibition, a work inspired locally, South of Tiaro.

The 68-year-old Holland-born creative said the images depicted, from Eromanga in western Queensland to Yorkshire in the United Kingdom, are "realistic treatments as well as more abstract works".

"They capture the essential beauty of the subjects in dramatic and inventive ways," Mr Breikers said.

Landscapes at Gatakers virtual tour: Hervey Bay based artist Wilhelmus Breikers provides the Fraser Coast Chronicle with a tour of his new exhibition "Landscapes" at Gatakers Art Space in Maryborough.

"They are places I have visited which struck inspiration within me and the works are a response to them, Tiaro in particular translating it's picturesque beauty into textures.

"I don't think these works could be classed in a single art category or school.

Artist Wilhelmus Breikers who has an exhibition at Gatakers Art Space until February 2. This is his artwork On The Banks of The Thomson River

"I think artists interpret what is before them and it is limiting to categorise them, this is part of what makes this exhibition interesting."

Mr Breikers explained he had been working in art all of his life, migrating to Australia in the 1950s before studying in Brisbane and going on to teach art in secondary and tertiary education.

"Then I decided to move on and focus on my own art practise," he said.

"I've had a few exhibitions in Gatakers before and Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

"In fact Tiaro will feature quite prominently in my upcoming exhibition in March.

Artist Wilhelmus Breikers who has an exhibition at Gatakers Art Space until February 2. This is his artwork Looking Towards Mount Penny

"I encourage everyone to come along to this exhibition as it is a unique perspective on landscape and people can get quite a bit out of it as they react to the varied works in different ways."

Mr Breikers has exhibited his works widely, been a finalist in the Gallipoli Prize and won the 2018 painting prize in the prestigious Rio Tinto, Martin Hanson Memorial Art Award held at the Gladstone Regional Gallery.

The gallery is open to the public with free entry from 10am until 4pm daily.

The exhibition closes on February 3 and all of the artwork are framed and for sale.