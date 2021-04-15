Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A driver steers into the waves on Fraser Island.
A driver steers into the waves on Fraser Island.
News

WATCH: Driver steers car into waves on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A video shared on Facebook page I Got Bogged on Fraser Island this week has highlighted bad driving behaviour on the World Heritage-listed destination.

The video showed a four-wheel drive being driven erratically, with the car being steered straight into the water off the beach.

Hundreds of people reacted and commented on the video, with many saying it was drivers like those behind the wheel who ruined it for everyone else.

It comes after police last month issued a reminder to tourists about driving safely on Fraser Island.

The statement warned that beach conditions could be unpredictable and could change quickly, with washouts often difficult to see until drivers were almost upon them.

Drivers were urged to be patient and to remember that road rules apply on the island as on the mainland.

Originally published as WATCH: Driver steers car into waves on Fraser Island

More Stories

fcpolice fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ANZAC DAY 2021: How to pay your respects at Hervey Bay

        Premium Content ANZAC DAY 2021: How to pay your respects at Hervey Bay

        News Last year’s plans for a traditional ANZAC Day were cut back but this year things are changing. See the plans and restrictions for this year’s ANZAC Day in Hervey...

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        False number plates put the brakes on unlicensed driver

        Premium Content False number plates put the brakes on unlicensed driver

        News Tampering with vehicle registration lands woman in court.

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        ‘It’s about the music’: Human Nature headed to Maryborough

        Premium Content ‘It’s about the music’: Human Nature headed to Maryborough

        News The much-loved Australian group is set to perform at the Brolga Theatre

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Premium Content Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Health Statewide audit recommended into fit testing of Qld nurses’ masks

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:02 AM