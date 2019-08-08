WATCH: Driver's near miss on Howard train tracks

A DRIVER who decided to try his luck beating a freight train through a railway crossing in Howard has been left with a hole in his pocket.

In a video released by police, a motorcycle officer's body camera captures a white van narrowly making it across the Old Bruce Highway level crossing at 7.30am on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old male driver was fined $400 and received three demerit points.

The officer can be heard on the video saying "Who do you think is going to come off second best if you get cleaned up by a freight train?

"Mate nothing is worth risking your life for, not like that, that is ridiculous".