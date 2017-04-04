WATCH: Drone footage before and after Cyclone Debbie

BRETT Willie flew a drone above Mt Kanigan in Gunalda before and after Cyclone Debbie hit Queensland.

The difference in the shots is astonishing.

In just over a month, the mountain went from a dry yellow to a vibrant green.

Mr Willie made the first flight on February 18, when the region was in a severe drought stage.

"It was so dry and I knew that Mt Kanigan was a good point to get a long distance view," Mr Willie said.

Then came Cyclone Debbie pouring hundreds of millimetres of rain on top of Gunalda.

"There was such a huge difference in the grass," Mr Willie said.

"The second shots were done on April 1."