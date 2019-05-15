WATCH: Drone footage captures scope of works in Pialba
DRONE images have captured the ambitious scope of work on the Pialba Youth Precinct as construction at the site ramps up.
Most of the Seafront Oval stage has been stripped bare in preparation for its refurbishment while concrete has been poured to lay the foundation of the new skate park.
Part of the landscaping involves the planting of more than 6500 plants and installing a footpath to wind around Seafront Oval.
Construction will be ongoing until mid-June to July, with further landscaping work on the precinct expected to finish in September.
Fraser Coast acting mayor Darren Everard said contractors were hopeful the skate bowl would be ready for use by September.
"It's very exciting news... it will be a great activity for our youth and visitors," Cr Everard.
"The connectivity for activity is going to be amazing here in Pialba.
"The new car park should be open by the end of May, weather permitting."
About $2.6 million has been spent on bringing the precinct to life.