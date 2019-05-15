Menu
Drone footage of the Pialba Youth Precinct
News

WATCH: Drone footage captures scope of works in Pialba

Blake Antrobus
15th May 2019 5:30 PM
DRONE images have captured the ambitious scope of work on the Pialba Youth Precinct as construction at the site ramps up.

Most of the Seafront Oval stage has been stripped bare in preparation for its refurbishment while concrete has been poured to lay the foundation of the new skate park.

Concrete is poured for the new skate bowl.
Concrete is poured for the new skate bowl. Fraser Coast Regional Council

Part of the landscaping involves the planting of more than 6500 plants and installing a footpath to wind around Seafront Oval.

Construction will be ongoing until mid-June to July, with further landscaping work on the precinct expected to finish in September.

 

PRECINCT TAKES SHAPE: Aerial photos of the Pialba Youth Precinct construction site in Hervey Bay taken on Tuesday. The skate park and parkour area are under construction and are expected to be finished in July.
PRECINCT TAKES SHAPE: Aerial photos of the Pialba Youth Precinct construction site in Hervey Bay taken on Tuesday. The skate park and parkour area are under construction and are expected to be finished in July. Fraser Coast Regional Council

Fraser Coast acting mayor Darren Everard said contractors were hopeful the skate bowl would be ready for use by September.

"It's very exciting news... it will be a great activity for our youth and visitors," Cr Everard.

"The connectivity for activity is going to be amazing here in Pialba.

"The new car park should be open by the end of May, weather permitting."

About $2.6 million has been spent on bringing the precinct to life.

 

Concept designs of the new Fraser Coast Youth Precinct in Pialba, released by the Fraser Coast Regional Council earlier this year.
Concept designs of the new Fraser Coast Youth Precinct in Pialba, released by the Fraser Coast Regional Council earlier this year. Contributed

