WATCH: Drone used to search for crocs in Bay waterway

Carlie Walker
5th Mar 2021 5:30 PM | Updated: 5:57 PM
A drone has been used to search a waterway at Hervey Bay after crocodile sightings were reported to the Department of Environment and Science.

A spokesman from the department said drones were used to conduct a number of activities, including compliance operations and wildlife surveys.

“Drones are used by licenced DES officers to safely cover ground or water bodies quickly, and obtain vision and photographs over places that DES officers may not be able to access,” he said.

“In response to a crocodile sighting report in 2020 in the Eli Creek region of Hervey Bay, wildlife officers conducted extensive surveys of the creek by boat, including spotlight patrols at night.

“Recently, wildlife officers used a drone to survey the creek.

“The drone vision showed no evidence of crocodiles, or the presence of crocodiles in Eli Creek.

“DES is constantly evaluating new technology to find ways to help keep Queenslanders safe, and drones provide another option for wildlife officers to rapidly assess a waterbody for the presence of marine life.

“All drone activities conducted by DES are compliant with Civil Aviation Safety Authority regulations.”

For all wildlife matters, people are encouraged to call 1300 130 372.

