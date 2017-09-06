WATCH: Eastern brown caught on hospital grounds

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

ONE of the world's deadliest snakes has been captured cruising around the grounds of Hervey Bay Hospital.



Snake catcher Lee Davis was on hand to catch the 1.5 metre (five foot) long eastern brown, which was lurking in a garden at the hospital and then headed towards a courtyard where staff sometimes take a break.



Mr Davis removed the unwanted visitor, which is the second most venomous land snake in the world, and released it into bushland.



"You can't be too happy about letting it go anywhere near town," he said.

"If it was a keelback or a tree snake, that's a bit different."



He said the next few months were shaping up to be a busy time for snake catchers, with plenty of the reptiles already on the move.

Fraser Coast snake catcher Lee Davis with a 5 foot eastern brown snake caught at the Hervey Bay hospital. Alistair Brightman





While it was a big snake, Mr Davis said he had caught larger ones.



He said like all snakes, the eastern brown really just wanted to get away and hide.



Mr Davis said he regularly removed snakes from the hospital grounds.



"We don't charge the hospital," he said.



Mr Davis said he joked with the staff at the hospital that if he was going to play with brown snakes, the hospital was the best place to do it.



A spokesman from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said a staff member at the hospital had acted promptly after seeing the snake.



"As a result of following our safety procedures, staff manned access points to ensure no one accidentally entered the area as they waited for the snake catcher to arrive," he said.



"The possibility of snakes coming onto properties, including those operated by the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, is part of Australian life."

