Dust storm at Quilpie. Credit: Meggie Rutledge via Storyful
Weather

WATCH: Extraordinary moment dust storm envelops Qld property

by Layla Ferris
17th Jan 2020 7:35 AM | Updated: 7:41 AM
THE extraordinary moment a dust storm enveloped a Quilpie property, west of Roma, yesterday afternoon has been captured on video.

This timelapse, filmed by Meggie Rutledge, shows a massive wall of dust moving across a stretch of land near Quilpie.

Rutledge said the dust "almost instantly turned day to night."

"Following the dust cloud was thunder, lightning, and some heavy rain," Rutledge told Storyful.

The Queensland Bureau of Meteorology issued a storm warning earlier on Thursday afternoon, saying parts of Queensland could be hit with damaging winds and heavy rain. 

