WATCH: Fraser Coast man's close encounter with high-beams

ONE MORE second staring into these lights and Peter Imbesi could have had a serious accident.

The Burrum Heads man captured this close encounter on dashcam while driving through Dundowran about 10pm on Thursday.

He's now pleading for Fraser Coast drivers to use common sense with their high-beam headlights to stop a potential accident.

In the video, a vehicle can be seen driving in the opposite lane with its high beams on.

The lights were so bright they obscured a kangaroo that had stopped in the middle of the road.

Mr Imbesi said he accidentally drove over the kangaroo's tail because he didn't have time to react.

"If I had been a foot over to the right, I would have hit the roo," Mr Imbesi said.

"It just appears out of the glare of the other car.

"The high beams must have stunned the roo as well, if the other driver didn't have them on it would have given me the opportunity to brake and get out of the way."

Mr Imbesi, who regularly drives home from work at night, said it wasn't the first time something like this happened.

He said he encountered drivers using their high-beam lights improperly at least three times a week.

"It's just hyper-stubbornness, people seem to be completely oblivious to the impact it has on others," Mr Imbesi said.

He said by sharing the footage he hoped it would be a "lightbulb moment" for unaware drivers.