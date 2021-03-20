Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

WATCH: Games livestreamed from Fraser Coast invitational

Carlie Walker
20th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Hervey Bay school is set to host its annual Fraser Coast Invitational Rugby 7s at its campus on Saturday.

In total, 33 teams of boys and girls from Gladstone, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg and Gympie, along with teams from the Fraser Coast, will take to the field for the event.

There will be a full program of events with games starting at 9am and finishing with the finals starting from about 3.30pm.

Games from the event are being livestreamed from the school's YouTube Channel.

You can watch the games by clicking here.

Many of these teams are on return visits, having marked this event as a permanent booking on their calendar.

"The event promises to be fast paced with over 50 games being played on Saturday," Fraser Coast Anglican College rugby union co-ordinator David Brown said.

"The Rugby 7s game is played over two halves of seven minutes each with plenty of action guaranteed. "It is a fast and intense game, making it exciting viewing."

Principal Joe Wright said that he was delighted that the College was able to provide the facilities and to host such a highly anticipated event again this year.

"I encourage the Fraser Coast community to come along and support the local and visiting teams throughout the day," Mr Wright said.

Originally published as WATCH: Games livestreamed from Fraser Coast invitational

More Stories

fcsport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More beds, jobs: How $12m will be spent at Coast hospitals

        Premium Content More beds, jobs: How $12m will be spent at Coast hospitals

        News A financial investment of millions into Fraser Coast health is set to create more jobs at Maryborough and Hervey Bay hospitals in the hope of releasing “pressures” on...

        Beer-holding man allegedly made threats at Bay business

        Premium Content Beer-holding man allegedly made threats at Bay business

        News A Scarness man who allegedly threatened violence at a Bay business has been...

        Have your say on Coast section of state’s most critical road

        Premium Content Have your say on Coast section of state’s most critical road

        News How Fraser Coast residents can have their say on future of the Bruce Highway

        Disqualified driver fell asleep before rolling car at Bay

        Premium Content Disqualified driver fell asleep before rolling car at Bay

        Crime Judge warns offender imprisonment may be possible if offending continues.