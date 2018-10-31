Menu
DON'T BOTTLE IT UP: Maryborough U-Can Recycle manager Brian Scheu at the new recycling refund centre on Kingsford Dr. Alistair Brightman
WATCH: Get cash for trash starting today

Jessica Lamb
1st Nov 2018 12:01 AM
THE landmark start of the Queensland Government's recycling refund scheme, Containers for Change, begins today with multiple options for Maryborough and Hervey Bay residents to cash in.

Fraser Coast residents can get 10 cents back for recycling eligible containers at outlets across the region, including U Can Recycle at 3 Kingsford Dr, Maryborough.

U Can Recycle owner Joel Alexander told the Chronicle the main counting centre was based in Maryborough, however Hervey Bay residents still had three pick-up points to choose from, as well as a bag drop.

"We will have a mobile vehicle which turns up to the points and when you hand over your recycling containers," he said.

"The mobile runs can't give you cash back in your hand for security reasons and time allotments needed to count the containers, so instead you register with container exchange beforehand and you will have a customer number linked to your bank account.

"Within two days you will have your refund transferred."

At the Bayside Christian Church drop-off point individuals can give their bags of containers to church members and receive a barcode in return.

The recycling will be stored securely until it can be picked up and the refund paid into bank accounts.

Mr Alexander stressed money from the cans was a refund.

"So no one is going to get taxed on anything," he said.

"If anyone doesn't want it transferred into a bank account they can visit the Maryborough centre in person.

"For the first few weeks there may be a limit on how much cash can be given out in one exchange. We are expecting a big influx to begin with, so if lines are long we will ask people to leave them to count later and transfer the refund."

Although it doesn't matter if cans are crushed, U Can Recycle asked patrons to remove the caps from plastic bottles.

Pick up points in Hervey Bay

  • North St, Point Vernon: 8am-10am Wednesdays
  • Hervey Bay Sporting Club: 8am-10am Mondays, 7am-10am Thursdays, Fridays
  • Craignish Hotel: 8am-10am Tuesdays
  • Bayside Christian Church, Neil St: Drop off 9am - 4.30pm Monday to Friday

    Local Partners