WATCH: Harrowing scene as rescuers try to free driver

HARROWING: Gympie Police pull 73 year old from car as it bursts into flame: Witness the frantic efforts of Gympie Police to break the windscreen of a rolled car to free a man from his vehicle as smoke billows from the vehicle and then the car catches fire.

HARROWING footage has emerged of emergency services fighting to free a trapped man from a burning car in Gympie this morning.

The driver, a 73 year-old Maryborough man on his way to volunteer at the Mary Valley Rattler, had veered off the road at the Chapple St and Tucker St intersection before 7.30am.

The car mounted the steep bank, travelled along the Mary Valley Rattler track and then rolled 5m back onto the road.

The bonnet then caught fire, and rescue crews had to fight to free the man.