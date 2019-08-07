WATCH: Hervey Bay fisherman hand feeds hungry dolphin

A HERVEY Bay fisherman has shared his catch with a hungry dolphin, hand feeding the cute creature.

Ben Lamey said the mammal was hanging around his boat for about 15 minutes before chasing after a fish his mate caught.

The encounter happened off the coast of Hervey Bay earlier this week.

The two decided to give the dolphin a free lunch and it gladly accepted the feed.

"It was something I have never witnessed before and was truly amazing to see and do," he told 7 News.